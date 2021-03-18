Have you experienced anti-Asian racism?
With a recent surge in anti-Asian violence and the killing of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta, many Asian Americans are bristling with pain and fury. We want to help share the stories of Asian Americans and document the attacks on the Asian community.
Have you, as an Asian American, been threatened, intimidated or attacked? Share your stories via text or voice recording.
