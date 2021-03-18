Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Have you experienced anti-Asian racism?

People attend a rally with a sign that reads "Justice Now" in the center.
People attend a “Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes & Racism” to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Feb. 20, 2021. The rally was organized in part in response to last month’s fatal assault of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, in San Francisco.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MelbourneweaverAudience Engagement Director 
With a recent surge in anti-Asian violence and the killing of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta, many Asian Americans are bristling with pain and fury. We want to help share the stories of Asian Americans and document the attacks on the Asian community.

Have you, as an Asian American, been threatened, intimidated or attacked? Share your stories via text or voice recording.

Samantha Melbourneweaver

Samantha Melbourneweaver is the audience engagement director at the Los Angeles Times where she oversees social media, off-platform content sharing, SEO, comment and community, and a team of audience engagement editors. Before coming to The Times in July 2018, Melbourneweaver worked at the Southern California News Group and the Arizona Republic. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley and the suburbs of Seattle and is a graduate of the Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Ask her about engagement metrics, sewing and #busselfies.

