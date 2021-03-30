Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

K-pop group BTS condemns anti-Asian racism; members say they’ve experienced it

BTS posing as a group on the Grammys red carpet
BTS arrives at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)
By JUWON PARK
Associated Press
Share
SEOUL, South Korea — 

K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in a statement saying its members have also experienced it themselves.

“We stand against racial discrimination,” BTS tweeted Tuesday in English and Korean. The band said its own painful encounters with racism included “expletives” and being “mocked for the way” they look.

BTS issued its statement after recent attacks against people with Asian heritage in the United States, which have risen during the coronavirus pandemic. A white man is accused of recently killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area spas.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence,” the band said in the statement, adding that their experiences made them feel powerless and chipped away at their self-esteem. In February, a German radio station drew ire when a host compared the band to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood calls to #StopAsianHate after Atlanta shootings: ‘Don’t be silent’

Gemma Chan posing in a ruffled pink dress

Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood calls to #StopAsianHate after Atlanta shootings: ‘Don’t be silent’

Gemma Chan, Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Margaret Cho, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daniel Dae Kim and more reacted to the killings of Asian women in Atlanta.

BTS members said that although the discrimination they endured is “inconsequential” compared to “events that have occurred over the past few weeks,” they felt the need to speak out. “What’s happening right now cannot be disassociated from our identity as Asians,” the band said.

Many Asian Americans and others believe the Atlanta shootings were racially motivated. Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

High-profile stars of Asian descent like Steven Yeun, Simon Liu and Sandra Oh have been vocal about spreading awareness of anti-Asian violence. “I am proud to be Asian! We belong here,” Oh shouted into a megaphone at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh last week.

Advertisement

World & Nation

These are the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings

A body is taken away from Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

World & Nation

These are the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings

Here’s what we know about the victims in the attacks on three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

BTS is one of the first South Korean bands to openly condemn anti-Asian racism. K-pop bands are known to be careful about maintaining personas created by their labels, which often muzzle stars on touchy subjects like race and mental health.

BTS previously has addressed racial discrimination and violence. In 2020, the band donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was quickly matched by fans within a day, according to “One In An ARMY,” a global fundraising team made up of BTS fans.

Music

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement