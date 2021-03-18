These are the victims of the Atlanta-area spa shootings

Two days after a lone gunman opened fire at two massage parlors in Atlanta and another in the northwest suburb of Acworth, much remains unknown about the victims.

Seven women — all but one of Asian descent — and one man were killed in the attacks, while one man survived.

Atlanta Police Department officials said Thursday that investigators are not ready to release the names of four women killed at Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa in northeast Atlanta.

“We need to make sure we have a true verification of their identities and that we make a proper next-of-kin notification,” Deputy Chief Charles R. Hampton Jr. said at a news conference.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats have confirmed that four of the victims were women of Korean descent. But an assistant at the Korean Consulate in Atlanta said Thursday the consulate was still working with the FBI to confirm identities and the process has been difficult because of aliases used by victims.

Experts say that it’s difficult to identify and gather information about people in a trade in which pseudonyms and secrecy are common and many workers are in the country illegally.

“Usually they have fake names,” said Michelle Kang, a spokesperson for the Korean American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta. “It’s hard to find out who they really are, since many of them don’t have families here.”

No family members of the women who worked at either of the Atlanta spas have come forward, she said.

Here is what is known so far about the five victims, including the survivor, whose names authorities have made public:

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33

Yaun was a Waffle House server and grill operator who came into work every morning singing and blasting gospel music from her cellphone.

“She was a beautiful person, 100% caring,” John Beck, 27, her friend and former Waffle House manager, told The Times. “The kind of person would give the shirt off her back to anyone.”

He said that when Yaun started working at the Waffle House three years ago, she let homeless people inside the restaurant, paid for their meals and sometimes brought them back to her home to let them bathe and give them clothes.

Yaun raised her 13-year-old son as a single mother and had long wanted another child, Beck said. But she struggled to find the right man — until last year when she met Mario Gonzalez. Eight months ago, she gave birth to their daughter.

“She ended up having a baby, got married,” Beck said. “She was truly happy, and she was the type of person that deserved happiness.”

Friends said that Yaun and Gonzalez were excited to go to Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, just a few blocks from the Waffle House, on Tuesday evening to unwind. Yaun was shot to death while Gonzalez was spared.

“Mario is completely devastated,” Cristy Lynn McGouirk, who identified herself as Yaun’s cousin, posted on Facebook. “They were on a date night, and just wanted to relax. In a blink of an eye, she was taken from him.”

“She had real good heart to her,” Dustin Norman, 33, a friend and neighbor from Acworth, said as he stood outside the spa Thursday with a bouquet of yellow, lavender and white daisies. “She did not deserve to go like this.”

Paul Andre Michels, 54

A businessman and U.S. Army veteran, Michels had been working at Young’s Asian Massage as a handyman.

“He was a good, kind, loving guy,” his brother John Michels, 52, told The Times.

The brothers grew up outside Detroit in a family of nine children. John said that Paul served in the Army and owned businesses in home security and theater before moving to Georgia about 25 years ago.

A “hard-working” Catholic who was politically conservative, Michels had been married for two decades, his brother said.

In an interview with Atlanta news station CBS46, a family friend, Kikiana Whidby, said Michels was unemployed and was doing handiwork for the spa to make ends meet.

Whidby, who said Michels and his wife were godparents to her son, said he had built a shelf for the spa on Tuesday.

“He had been out of work for a while, and this was something that came to him and he was really excited about,” she told the station. “I’m mad. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49

Xiaojie Tan, who went by “Emily,” was a mother, small-business owner and cosmetologist who lived in the town of Kennesaw, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, and had an adult daughter who recently graduated from the University of Georgia.

An immigrant from China who visited her family there each New Year, Tan was the owner of Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

Public records show she held several licenses in cosmetology — including face and nails — as well as massage therapy in Florida and Georgia.

“She was the hardest-working person. She was always working,” said a close friend who came to the spa Thursday. “It’s so sad. Today is her birthday. She was supposed to turn 50 today.”

Daoyou Feng, 44

Besides her name and age, no information has been released about Feng, who was killed at Young’s Asian Massage.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30

A mechanic from Guatemala, Hernandez-Ortiz was standing in a parking lot near Young’s Asian Massage when he was shot, according to family members who spoke to local media television stations in Georgia.

“Please pray for my family and the families that were affected by this shooting,” his wife, Flor Gonzalez Gomez, wrote on a Go Fund Me page.

She said that her husband — the only shooting victim who survived — was hospitalized in intensive care condition

“He was shot in the forehead down to his lungs and stomach,” Gomez said. “He will be needing facial surgery.”

This is a developing story.

Times staff writers Jaweed Kaleem in Los Angeles, Richard Read in Seattle and Don Lee in Washington contributed to this report, along with special correspondent Elana Shao in Acworth.