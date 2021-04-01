Pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong convicted over anti-government protests

Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates were convicted Thursday of organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown by Beijing on dissent.

The seven include Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid, and 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. Lai had already been held without bail on other charges related to his pro-democracy activities.

They were convicted for their involvement in an Aug. 18, 2019, demonstration. Organizers said that 1.7 million people marched that day in opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

The convicted activists, apart from those who have been remanded in custody on other charges, were granted bail on condition they do not leave Hong Kong and must hand in all their travel documents.

They will next appear in court April 16, where mitigation pleas will be heard before sentencing. Taking part in an unlawful assembly or a riot in Hong Kong can result in a maximum sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment for serious offenses.

Ahead of the trial, supporters and some of the defendants gathered outside the court, shouting, “Oppose political persecution” and “Five demands, not one less” — a reference to democracy supporters’ demands of amnesty for arrested protesters, universal suffrage and other measures.

“So on this day, in a very difficult situation in Hong Kong, political retaliation is on us,” Lee Cheuk-yan, one of the defendants, said ahead of the court session.

“We will still march on no matter what lies in the future. We believe in the people of Hong Kong, in our brothers and sisters in our struggle, and the victory is ours if the people of Hong Kong are persistent,” he said.

Previously, two other defendants, former pro-democracy lawmakers Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, had pleaded guilty to organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of protests in the second half of 2019, sparked by the extradition bill. The bill was eventually withdrawn, but the protests expanded to include demands for full democracy and at times descended into violence between demonstrators and police.

In the aftermath of the protests, Beijing took a tough stance on dissent, imposing a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year and approving electoral reforms that will reduce public participation in elections and exclude critics from running for the city’s legislature.

Beijing had pledged to allow the city to retain freedoms not permitted elsewhere in China for 50 years when it took Hong Kong back from Britain in 1997, but its recent steps are seen as reneging on that agreement.