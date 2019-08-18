Hong Kong protests continue as organizers call for peaceful rally

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement pressed forward Sunday as protesters rallied at Victoria Park, the starting point for the two peaceful marches in June that brought unprecedented numbers to the streets to oppose an extradition bill to China.

Sunday’s rally was billed as a return to nonviolent demonstrations, one week after thousands of protesters occupied the Hong Kong airport and caused all departing flights to be canceled. Protesters that day clashed with police, blocked passengers from boarding flights, and attacked two suspected spies from mainland China, including one reporter for the Chinese state outlet Global Times .

This time, police denied permission for a march, only approving a rally within the park. The Civil Human Rights Front, which organized the rally, appealed the police decision, saying it was dangerous because people were likely to march regardless.

Two hours before the rally’s starting time, thousands of protesters were already filling nearby subway stations and streaming into the park, clad in black clothing and opening umbrellas in a light rain.

Protesters who have turned out this summer to oppose the extradition bill — which they see as a threat to Hong Kong’s rule of law and a sign of Beijing’s growing control over the territory — have classified themselves into two groups: “the valiant,” who go to the front lines and clash directly with police, and “the peaceful, rational, nonviolent,” who support tactics such as rallies and marches.

In response to the largest popular uprising in Hong Kong in years, police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets regularly at protesters, some of whom throw bricks and gasoline bombs in return.

A protester named Ray, 26, said he was “valiant” but still supported this kind of protest.

“We never thought these rallies were useless. We think it’s the most powerful way to express ourselves, because we can get millions of people and get our voice out globally,” said Ray, who like several protesters declined to give his full name to shield himself from official retribution.

He hoped there would be no tear gas Sunday , but added that wish was “not practical.”

Amy, 26, said she believed in peaceful protest but called the police’s refusal to approve the march “a form of suppression.”

Although the government has already suspended the bill, protesters’ demands have expanded to include democratic reforms and greater accountability for the government and police, who protesters accuse of overuse of force and collusion with organized gangs called triads.

More than 700 protesters have been arrested, dozens of them charged with rioting, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

After the unrest at the airport, smaller rallies Friday and Saturday were peaceful, ending a week of reflection and online discussion in which many protesters urged a return to less-aggressive tactics.

Beijing officials have said without evidence that the CIA is orchestrating Hong Kong’s protests. Officials have also said the protests show signs of terrorism and threaten China’s national sovereignty, which they have described as a “bottom line .”

In recent days, in an apparent show of force by Beijing, hundreds of armed paramilitary vehicles have been seen in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong. The People’s Liberation Army also maintains a garrison inside Hong Kong, though Hong Kong’s law forbids the military from intervention unless requested by the Hong Kong government.

Kilpatrick is a special correspondent.