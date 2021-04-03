Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jordan officials, royal family members arrested amid apparent thwarted coup attempt

Then-Vice President Mike Pence sits across from Jordan's King Abdullah II at a long table
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, right, speaks across a table to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a 2018 lunch at the royal palace in Amman.
(Khalil Mazraawi / Agence-France Presse)
By Nabih BulosStaff Writer 
AMMAN, Jordan — 

Authorities in Jordan on Saturday arrested a number of top officials and a royal family member, state news reported, in what appears to have been a thwarted attempted coup.

There were also unconfirmed reports the former crown prince was under house arrest.

The announcement was made by the state-run Petra News agency, quoting an unnamed official who said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Awadallah, a prominent official who once ran the Royal Court, were arrested “for security reasons” along with “others” after “close monitoring.”

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing,” said the source.

The news comes as a shock in the desert kingdom, a close regional ally of the U.S. often lauded for its stability in a crisis-ridden neighborhood.

Observers and activists on social media said the dragnet had also taken Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, one-time crown prince and stepbrother to Jordan’s King Abdullah II. The monarch replaced him with his eldest son, Hussein, four years into his rule.

A 20-vehicle force was said to have raided Hamzah’s home in a suburb of West Amman, placed him under house arrest and detained members of his security detail, according to unconfirmed reports on social media.

His head of office, Yasser Majali, was picked up after a heavily armed force burst into his relative’s home, according to Basma Al Majali, a family member who wrote of the incident on Twitter. “Communication was lost with them more than three hours ago,” she tweeted.

Al Mamlaka News, a state-funded news broadcaster, denied Prince Hamzah had been detained.

Jordan’s 59-year-old king came to power after his father’s death in 1999. Since then, he has been a top U.S. ally, often allowing U.S. troops to stage operations from Jordanian territory and participating in the anti-Islamic State campaign.

Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

