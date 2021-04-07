Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

‘An opportunity for us to rise’: St. Louis elects its first Black female mayor

St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones
St. Louis Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones waves while campaigning near a polling place on election day Tuesday.
(Laurie Skrivan / St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
Share
ST. LOUIS — 

Tishaura Jones, an outspoken critic of the criminal justice system’s “arrest and incarcerate” model, won St. Louis’ mayoral election Tuesday and will become the first Black woman to lead the city, which is beset by yet another wave of violent crime.

Jones, St. Louis’ treasurer, defeated Alderwoman Cara Spencer in the general election with 51.7% of the vote to Spencer’s 47.8%, based on unofficial results posted on the city’s website. Jones will be sworn in April 20.

St. Louis, this is an opportunity for us to rise,” Jones said in her victory speech. “I told you when I was running that we aren’t done avoiding tough conversations. We are done ignoring the racism that has held our city and our region back.”

Spencer, in her concession, noted the historic achievement of her opponent.

Advertisement

“This is something we should all celebrate,” Spencer said. “Our city broke a glass ceiling tonight, a ceiling that shouldn’t have been there.”

Jones, 49, is a former state representative who has been treasurer since 2013. She will replace incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson, who announced in November that she would not seek a second term. Krewson, 67, is the city’s first female mayor.

World & Nation

Black female mayors take the spotlight amid protests and pandemic

Inn this May 30, 2020, photo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces a 9 p.m. curfew as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. As the coronavirus and protests against police brutality have swept the nation, black female mayors including Atlanta's Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago's Lori Lightfoot have led the charge. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

World & Nation

Black female mayors take the spotlight amid protests and pandemic

As protests sweep the nation, the spotlight has shone on black female mayors like Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and San Francisco’s London Breed.

In her new job, Jones faces many challenges. The population, which peaked at 856,796 in 1950, is now just above 300,000, and people are still leaving for the suburbs. Businesses, including downtown restaurants and shops, are struggling to recover from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Advertisement

But Jones and Spencer agreed that no crisis is as important as curbing violence, especially homicides. Police statistics show that 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — just five fewer than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city’s population has declined sharply since 1993, the per-capita homicide rate was much higher in 2020.

Already, 2021 is shaping up to be even worse. The city has recorded 46 killings through Tuesday, about 10 more than at this time last year.

Jones has pledged to bring in more social workers, mental health counselors and substance abuse counselors, rather than adding more uniformed officers.

World & Nation

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday, July 20, 2020 that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

World & Nation

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

Advertisement

Krewson, whose husband was fatally shot in a 1995 carjacking, ran in 2017 on a pledge to battle crime, but the city saw a staggering increase in killings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 48% of St. Louis residents are white, 45% are Black. While both Jones and Spencer are Democrats, Jones in a recent debate questioned if another white mayor could adequately lead the city, noting that a “white person doesn’t have to worry about their children getting hit by a stray bullet when he’s outside.”

“While I appreciate the role of white allies in this movement of progress, I don’t believe that they have the lived experiences to lead a majority-minority city,” Jones said in the debate.

Her victory speech focused largely on overcoming racism and bigotry.

Advertisement

“I will not stay silent when I spot racism,” Jones said. “I will not stay silent when I spot homophobia or transphobia. I will not stay silent when I spot xenophobia. I will not stay silent when I spot religious intolerance. I will not stay silent when I spot any injustice.”

Until this year, St. Louis hosted Democratic and Republican primary elections in March, with the winners competing in April.

But St. Louis is so heavily Democratic that the general election became an afterthought. City voters in November approved a new nonpartisan format in which all candidates compete against each other in March, with the top two vote-getters advancing.

Advertisement

Jones received the most votes in the primary, and Spencer edged out two other candidates for the other spot in the general election.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement