Prince Philip’s life in photos: The husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, father of Prince Charles, and patriarch of a turbulent royal family, died Friday at Windsor Castle in England. He was 99.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

A look back at his life in pictures.

Prince Philip in Winnipeg in 1967. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after her coronation in 1952. (Leslie Priest / Associated Press)

Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Prince Philip to speak during the opening of Parliament in November 2002. (Adrian Dennis / Associated Press)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a portrait in December 1958 at home in Buckingham Palace. (Donald McKague / Michael Ochs Archives)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at Royal Ascot in July 1962. (AP)

Prince Philip drives the royal family to an Easter stay at Windsor Castle in 1956. Prince Charles sits behind Queen Elizabeth II while Princess Anne waves from behind her father. (Associated Press)

Prince Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth sit outside with their children, Prince Charles and a nearly year-old Princess Anne, in 1951. (Eddie Worth / Associated Press)

En route to the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, Prince Andrew (from left), Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Edward follow the coffin. (Santiago Lyon / Associated Press)

Prince Philip attends a ceremony in 2010 to present the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards. (Danny Lawson / Getty Images)

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II leave a party during her Jubilee year in 2002, marking 50 years of her reign. (Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

Prince Philip watches festivities from the royal barge during Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012. (John Stillwell / Associated Press)

Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the buildup to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match. (Phil Walter / Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor, with then-husband Michael Wilding, is greeted by Prince Philip in November 1955 as actress Jackie Lane looks on. (AP)

Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru welcomes Prince Philip to New Delhi in January 1959, as Philip began a world tour. (AP)

Prince Philip talks with former President Reagan and his wife, Nancy, at a 1989 dinner in Beverly Hills. (Doug Pizac / Associated Press)

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visit Buckingham Palace in 2009. (John Stillwell / Associated Press)

Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers in May 2012. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

In his final solo appearance before retiring from royal duties, Prince Philip talks to troops on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on Aug. 2, 2017. (Yui Mok / Associated Press)