World & Nation

Haircuts, workouts and a pint: Britain takes joy in lockdown easing

People drinking in London
People enjoy a drink at Borough Market in London on Monday as lockdown in England eases.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON — 

People across Britain flocked to shed shaggy locks and browse for clothes, books and other “nonessential” items as shops, gyms, hairdressers, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened Monday after months of lockdown.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to “behave responsibly” as the country that had had Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak took a big step on its road map toward resumption of normal life.

Monday brought the easing of restrictions that had been in place in England since early January to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a more transmissible new virus variant first identified in the southeast of the country.

Long lines formed outside some stores, including a branch of Nike Town on London’s busy Oxford Street. Pubs and restaurants with outdoor space reported a flood of bookings.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said businesses that had endured months of enforced closure were “excited and desperate” to welcome customers back.

At a hair salon in Birmingham, customer Amy Smith said she was thrilled to be getting a trim at last.

“It’s great to be here. I’ve been going with this weird little topknot for a few months now,” she said. “I’m going to a go to a beer garden experience later, so it’s going to be good.”

Many people were planning outdoor meals and drinks, despite unseasonably cold weather that brought springtime snow flurries to many areas — including, briefly, London.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Assn., said Monday’s opening for outdoor service was “a first small step in a very long journey to recovery” for the “great British pub.”

Across the country, hardy pub-goers ordered pints on patios and in beer gardens despite the chilly weather.

“Absolutely delicious,” said Pippa Ingram, as she tasted her first drink alongside a hot breakfast at the Royal Victoria Pavilion pub in the seaside town of Ramsgate, in southeast England. “That is banging,” she said appreciatively.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following distinct but broadly similar plans to ease lockdown.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all fallen thanks to the lockdown and a mass vaccination program that has given at least one dose to more than 60% of the adult population.

The situation in Britain stands in contrast to that of many of its neighbors, including France, where new lockdowns have been introduced to combat surging infections and deaths.

Johnson and epidemiologists have urged caution, saying many people remain unvaccinated and relaxing social-distancing rules or vacationing in foreign locales this summer could bring a new spike in infections.

Indoor drinking and dining won’t be allowed in England until May 17 at the earliest, and theaters, cinemas, museums, nightclubs and most other venues remain closed, while indoor socializing is tightly restricted and foreign vacations remain banned.

The prime minister had promised to visit a pub for a pint to mark the occasion, but he postponed the celebratory drink after the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday at age 99.

World & Nation

