Photos: Continued unrest in Minnesota over death of Daunte Wright during police encounter

The traffic stop that would end Daunte Wright’s life played out on a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer’s body camera. Officers appeared to try to handcuff him; then he slipped back into the driver’s seat.
Once again, a Black man died during a police encounter. In an instant, the world’s focus on Minnesota shifted from the trial of Derek Chauvin to a new outrage that brought street protests, promises of reform, and anguish over a relentless pattern of deadly police misconduct.
Military vehicles rumbled down city streets Monday as businesses hastily closed to comply with a four-county 7 p.m. curfew ordered by Gov. Tim Walz. As a massive police presence mobilized to prevent any repeat of the unrest after the death of George Floyd, President Biden called for “peace and calm.”
Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said that 40 people were arrested Monday night at the Brooklyn Center protest. Several law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries from thrown debris; no protester injuries were reported, he said.
Residents and community activists of Brooklyn Center, a suburb north of Minneapolis, call for justice in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.
Scenes from the second night of protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.