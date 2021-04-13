Photos: Continued unrest in Minnesota over death of Daunte Wright during police encounter

The traffic stop that would end Daunte Wright’s life played out on a Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer’s body camera. Officers appeared to try to handcuff him; then he slipped back into the driver’s seat.

Once again, a Black man died during a police encounter. In an instant, the world’s focus on Minnesota shifted from the trial of Derek Chauvin to a new outrage that brought street protests, promises of reform, and anguish over a relentless pattern of deadly police misconduct.

Military vehicles rumbled down city streets Monday as businesses hastily closed to comply with a four-county 7 p.m. curfew ordered by Gov. Tim Walz. As a massive police presence mobilized to prevent any repeat of the unrest after the death of George Floyd, President Biden called for “peace and calm.”

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said that 40 people were arrested Monday night at the Brooklyn Center protest. Several law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries from thrown debris; no protester injuries were reported, he said.

× Residents and community activists of Brooklyn Center, a suburb north of Minneapolis, call for justice in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Scenes from the second night of protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Demonstrators face off with police Monday outside the Brooklyn Center police station. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

A demonstrator heckles authorities who advanced into a gas station after issuing orders for crowds to disperse. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Motorists react as a line of police advances into a gas station to push back demonstrators. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

A demonstrator faces off against a perimeter of police, defying an order to disperse. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

A demonstrator is arrested by police for violating curfew and an order to disperse. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Demonstrators face off with police officers. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

A memorial for Daunte Wright stands in the neighborhood where he was shot and killed. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

