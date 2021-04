Mourners include, front row from left, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William; Prince Edward; Viscount Severn; Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Sophie Countess of Wessex; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Charles during the funeral of Prince Philip at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is in the foreground.

(Dominic Lipinski / AP Pool)