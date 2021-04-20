1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at New York grocery store, police say

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The person killed was a 49-year-old employee, police said at an afternoon news conference near the scene. The shooting happened inside a manager’s office, upstairs from the shopping floor.

There were “a couple hundred” people inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Ryder named a person of interest in the shooting who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The person of interest had a small handgun.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday that there had been a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in the neighborhood of West Hempstead and that the suspect had not been apprehended.

Nassau County police said they received a call around 11:15 a.m. concerning possible shots fired at the store.

Video taken after the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns, and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Curran said nearby schools had been told not to admit visitors, and residents were asked to remain indoors.

West Hempstead is about 30 miles east of New York City.