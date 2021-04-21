Still in mourning, Queen Elizabeth II marks 95th birthday in low-key fashion
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday Wednesday in low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.
Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many people who sent best wishes to the widowed monarch.
“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I am proud to serve as her prime minister.”
Britain’s Prince Philip passed away peacefully at age 99 at Windsor Castle. Here are some images from over the years.
Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died April 9 at age 99. He and the queen had been married for 73 years.
Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.
His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.
