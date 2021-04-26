Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

For 3 other ex-cops awaiting trial in Floyd death, will blaming Derek Chauvin work?

Minneapolis police officers surrounding George Floyd in video
From left, Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane surround George Floyd in this image from a surveillance camera video.
(Court TV / Pool photo)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
Share
MINNEAPOLIS — 

With Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, activists and the Floyd family are turning their attention to this summer’s trial for the other three officers involved in the May 2020 arrest that ended in tragedy.

All three have already sought to deflect responsibility onto Chauvin, by far the most senior officer on the scene.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered that they be tried together, but separately from Chauvin, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the three weigh their strategies, legal experts say they are sure to be watching what kind of prison time Chauvin gets at his June 16 sentencing — as much as 30 years, though possibly less. Minnesota law sets the same penalties for aiding and abetting murder or manslaughter as for the act itself.

Advertisement

They’ll also be mindful that it took jurors less than 24 hours to find Chauvin guilty on all charges. That could push them further toward considering a plea deal.

“The factual differences between Chauvin and the other three are what should drive this,” said Tom Heffelfinger, a former U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

World & Nation

The nation lauds Chauvin’s verdict in death of George Floyd. But what’s next in movement for racial justice?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 08: A billboard that overlooks George Floyd Square on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

The nation lauds Chauvin’s verdict in death of George Floyd. But what’s next in movement for racial justice?

Minneapolis and the U.S. celebrate the Derek Chauvin verdict. The city has become a metaphor for what’s next in the movement for racial justice.

More Coverage

Opinion: Local police departments can’t reform themselves. Bring on the feds
Latinx Files: After George Floyd verdict, will Adam Toledo’s family get justice?

Experts said the best that Lane, Kueng and Thao can hope for is a jury of 12 people who think Chauvin was guilty but aren’t so sure about what roles the other three played. And they said the evidence against the three is weaker than the evidence against Chauvin, which provides opportunities for their attorneys.

“I would expect the theme of all three would be: ‘That’s a really bad thing that Chauvin did. I didn’t like it. I’m not responsible for what happened,’” former Ramsey County, Minnesota, prosecutor Susan Gaertner said.

Prosecutors declined to discuss their case. Attorneys for Lane and Kueng also declined, and Thao’s attorney did not return a message seeking comment. But their past filings and the evidence offer clues for likely strategies.

Lane and Kueng can argue that they were rookies in just their first week as full-fledged cops, who felt a need to defer to Chauvin — their training officer — when he pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee for nearly nine and a half minutes as Floyd repeatedly cried that he couldn’t breathe before going silent, then limp.

World & Nation

Can Derek Chauvin’s convictions be tossed on appeal?

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

World & Nation

Can Derek Chauvin’s convictions be tossed on appeal?

Here’s a look at some of the issues Derek Chauvin’s lawyers might cite in their expected appeal of his conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

Advertisement

“Those two rookies have a facially different defense, and a very real factual defense, as compared to Chauvin,” Heffelfinger said.

Lane might have the best defense. Body-cam video shows that he asked the other officers if they should turn Floyd on his side — and Chauvin said no.

Local defense attorney Joe Friedberg said the evidence at Chauvin’s trial showed that Lane was “trying to use as little force as possible” before Chauvin arrived and took charge.

Kueng can be heard reporting to Chauvin at one point that he could not find Floyd’s pulse.

Advertisement

“They’re raising questions about what was happening and whether they should be doing something different,” said another local defense attorney, Brock Hunter. “It’s not nearly as clear-cut as I think the evidence against Chauvin was.”

But both Chauvin and Kueng maintained their restraint of Floyd, and body-cam video shows Kueng holding up one of Floyd’s handcuffed hands — an action that prosecution medical experts testified made it even harder for Floyd to breathe.

Thao can argue that he was dealing with crowd control, keeping an agitated group of about 15 onlookers at a safe distance, and that he largely had his back to the other officers and Floyd.

Advertisement

“His defense could be, ‘I was just present and it takes more than presence to make a crime,’” Heffelfinger said.

World & Nation

Alternate juror at Derek Chauvin trial speaks out: ‘He was guilty’

This booking photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted Tuesday, April 20 of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

World & Nation

Alternate juror at Derek Chauvin trial speaks out: ‘He was guilty’

An alternate juror in the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury’s decision to convict him in George Floyd’s death.

But one of the onlookers whom Thao specifically ordered to stand back was Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter who can be heard on video pleading repeatedly for officers to check Floyd’s pulse. Hansen cried on the witness stand at Chauvin’s trial as she described her frustration at being prevented from coming to Floyd’s aid.

The quick conviction for Chauvin spurred speculation about plea deals. Heffelfinger said prosecutors may be open to that because they’re aware of the potential weaknesses in the cases against the three.

Advertisement

“Prosecutors know this stuff, so this is a good time for all parties to consider settlement over the next two or three months,” he said.

Gaertner said prosecutors will feel pressure not to strike a plea deal that could be seen by activists as letting the officers off lightly. But she said she hopes they do consider deals that would avert a trial, particularly because of the stress and expense of the just-completed trial of Chauvin, which transformed parts of Minneapolis into a militarized zone.

World & Nation

Photos: A nation reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 20: A man jumps down from a truck which had attempted to make its way past the crowd as people react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Photos: A nation reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd

Reaction to verdict in death of George Floyd

“Clearly these three defendants are significantly less culpable than Chauvin,” she said. “And that should be taken into account. Another trial is going to be very disruptive, costly, and I’m not sure that that’s in the best interests of the public.”

Advertisement

But Friedberg said he doesn’t expect any deals.

“None of them will ever plead guilty,” Friedberg predicted. “They have three really good lawyers who are extremely aggressive lawyers. There’s no question in my mind they’re going to go to trial, and they’re going to claim that they were completely unaware of the depths of what Derek Chauvin was doing.”

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement