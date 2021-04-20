Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos: A nation reacts to guilty verdicts in Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd

A man jumps down from a truck which had attempted to make its way past the crowd as people react after the verdict was read
A man jumps down from a truck which had attempted to make its way past the crowd as people react after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minn.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Share
By Jason Armond
Times Photography Staff
Share

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd, a step toward finality in a landmark case that riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.

After deliberating for less than 12 hours, the jury returned its verdict Tuesday on Chauvin, a white former officer who was charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, 45, could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The verdict was delivered to a city and nation on edge, with demonstrators outside the fortified downtown Minneapolis courthouse and law enforcement around the country bracing for widespread protests.

People react as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
People react as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
(CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP )

Advertisement
Advertisement
People react after the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minn.
People react after the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minn.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A woman raises her arms.
A woman in Minneapolis reacts to the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the guilty verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial.
(Court TV / Pool Photo)
Women embrace after verdict.
People react after the Chauvin trial verdicts.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
A man stands on a car.
A man in Minneapolis reacts after the verdicts.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Derek Chauvin in court.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdicts are read in court Tuesday.
( Court TV )

Advertisement
People cheer and hold signs.
People cheer in Minneapolis after the guilty verdicts.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
People in Minneapolis.
An image of George Floyd is held aloft as people react to the Chauvin trial verdict.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
London Williams cries at the verdict.
London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pa., bursts into tears in Washington, D.C., after hearing the verdict.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
People hold signs on the street.
People hold signs as they react to the verdict on a Minneapolis street.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) embraces Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), facing camera, embraces Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) as members of the Congressional Black Caucus react in Washington to the Chauvin trial verdict.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

World & NationCalifornia
Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times