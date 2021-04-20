Photos: A nation reacts to guilty verdicts in Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd, a step toward finality in a landmark case that riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.
After deliberating for less than 12 hours, the jury returned its verdict Tuesday onChauvin, a white former officer who was charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, 45, could be sentencedto40years in prison.
