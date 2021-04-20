Photos: A nation reacts to guilty verdicts in Chauvin trial in death of George Floyd

The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin convicted the former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the death of George Floyd, a step toward finality in a landmark case that riveted a nation wrestling with the issues of police brutality and racial injustice it raised.

After deliberating for less than 12 hours, the jury returned its verdict Tuesday on Chauvin, a white former officer who was charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, 45, could be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The verdict was delivered to a city and nation on edge, with demonstrators outside the fortified downtown Minneapolis courthouse and law enforcement around the country bracing for widespread protests.

People react as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP )

People react after the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minn. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A woman in Minneapolis reacts to the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the guilty verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial. (Court TV / Pool Photo)

People react after the Chauvin trial verdicts. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

A man in Minneapolis reacts after the verdicts. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdicts are read in court Tuesday. ( Court TV )

People cheer in Minneapolis after the guilty verdicts. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

An image of George Floyd is held aloft as people react to the Chauvin trial verdict. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pa., bursts into tears in Washington, D.C., after hearing the verdict. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

People hold signs as they react to the verdict on a Minneapolis street. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)