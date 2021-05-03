Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Mourners gather for Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina

Demonstrators march along a street to protest the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Demonstrators march Wednesday to protest the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. —

Mourners are set to gather Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life.

The invitation-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other speakers will include Brown’s relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s campaign.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.

Family members have said that Brown was a proud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.

Advertisement

World & Nation

Judge declines to release video in shooting of Black man by deputies in North Carolina

Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, President of the North Carolina NAACP and clergy urge state attorney general Josh Stein to take over the investigation into the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. during a press conference at the Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The FBI launched a civil rights probe Tuesday into the death of Brown, a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina, as his family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

World & Nation

Judge declines to release video in shooting of Black man by deputies in North Carolina

A North Carolina judge refuses to order the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of a Black man by deputies as they tried to arrest him.

Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Sharpton told the Associated Press that he wants both to celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he said.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement