Jury weighs fate of 2 Bay Area friends charged with Rome police officer’s murder

A jury in Rome began deliberating the fates Wednesday of two young Bay Area men who are charged with killing an Italian police officer near the hotel where they were staying while on summer vacation in 2019.

Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 20, were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

Judge Marina Finiti indicated the verdicts could come later Wednesday or on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged that Elder stabbed Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times with a knife he brought with him on his trip to Europe from California and that Natale-Hjorth helped him hide the knife afterward in their hotel room. Elder and Natale-Hjorth, schoolmates from Mill Valley, were 19 and 18, respectively, at the time of the July 26, 2019, incident.

Advertisement

The slaying of the officer from the storied Carabinieri paramilitary police corps shocked Italy. Cerciello Rega, 35, was mourned as a national hero.

The two Californians were allowed out of steel-barred defendant cages inside the courtroom to sit with their lawyers before the case went to the jury, which consists of presiding judge Finiti, a second judge and six civilian jurors.

“I’m stressed,” Elder said to one of his lawyers. At another point during Wednesday’s brief court hearing, Elder took a crucifix he wears on a chain around his neck and kissed it.

Cerciello Rega had recently returned from his honeymoon when he was assigned along with a fellow plainclothes officer, Andrea Varriale, to follow up on a reported extortion attempt.

Prosecutors say that the then-teenagers concocted a plot involving a stolen bag and cellphone after their attempt to buy cocaine with 80 euros ($96) in Rome’s Trastevere nightlife district didn’t pan out. Natale-Hjorth and Elder testified that they had paid for the cocaine but didn’t receive it.

Both defendants contend that they acted in self-defense. During the trial — which began more than a year ago, on Feb. 26, 2020 — the Americans told the court that they thought Cerciello Rega and Varriale were thugs or mobsters out to assault them on a dark, deserted street. The officers wore casual summer clothes and not uniforms, and the defendants insist that the officers never showed police badges.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Under Italian law, an accomplice in an alleged murder can also be charged with murder even without materially participating in the act of killing.

Varriale, who suffered a back injury in a scuffle with Natale-Hjorth while his partner grappled with Elder, testified that the officers did identify themselves as Carabinieri.

Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta has asked the court to convict both defendants and to mete out Italy’s stiffest punishment, life imprisonment.

At the time of the slaying, Elder was traveling in Europe without his family, while Natale-Hjorth was spending the summer vacation with his Italian grandparents, who live near Rome. The friends met up in the Italian capital for what was supposed to be a couple of days of sightseeing and nights out.