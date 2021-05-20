BBC reporter used deceit to get explosive Princess Diana interview, investigation finds

A BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines, an investigation found Thursday.

The BBC said in November it had appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

The interview, in which Diana famously said that “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to her husband Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Spencer alleged that Bashir showed him fake bank documents relating to his sister’s former private secretary and another former royal household member, with the aim of gaining access to the princess.

The BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, said the corporation accepts the investigation’s findings, adding that “there were unacceptable failures.”

John Birt, director-general of the BBC at the time of the interview, which was aired on the “Panorama” investigative news program, apologized to Spencer in a statement.

“We now know that the BBC harbored a rogue reporter on ‘Panorama’ who fabricated an elaborate, detailed but wholly false account of his dealings with Earl Spencer and Princess Diana,” he said, using Spencer’s aristocratic title. “This is a shocking blot on the BBC’s enduring commitment to honest journalism; and it is a matter of the greatest regret that it has taken 25 years for the full truth to emerge.”

The investigation considered whether actions taken by Bashir influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview. It also looked into how much the BBC knew about the “mocked-up bank statements” that Spencer claimed Bashir produced.

Diana divorced from Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Bashir, who was the BBC News religion editor, left the broadcaster last week on health grounds. He has been seriously unwell with COVID-19-related complications.