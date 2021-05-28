Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Flying over Memorial Day weekend? Expect long lines at airports

(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON —

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend will encounter long lines at U.S. airports and asks for patience.

The Transportation Security Administration has been on a hiring spree so that it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayorkas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

“People will see lines because there’s going to be a tremendous amount of people traveling this weekend,” Mayorkas said. “Patience is required.”

Also required are masks, he added.

“The mask mandate is a federal mandate in airports and on airplanes,” he said. “That’s going to hold true probably until mid-September.”

Airline executives say domestic leisure travel is back at pre-pandemic levels, and the number of people passing through U.S. airports daily is likely to top 2 million before the week is over — the first time that has happened since early March 2020.

