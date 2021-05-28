Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

NATO conducts massive war games amid simmering tensions with Russia

British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal on Thursday.
(Ana Brigida / Associated Press)
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
Share
ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH —

As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region.

The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the 30-nation military alliance’s response to an attack on any one of its members. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy troops from the U.S. and keep supply lines open.

Already in recent years, the United States and its allies have deployed troops and equipment in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which all abut Russian territory, to try to reassure them that their NATO partners will ride to the rescue should they come under attack.

Moscow’s decision last month to send thousands of troops to the border area with Ukraine has raised concern at NATO, which launched one of its biggest-ever defense spending initiatives after Russian troops annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Advertisement

Top NATO brass insist that the military exercises, involving some 9,000 troops from 20 nations, are not aimed at Russia specifically, but they focus on the Black Sea region, where Russia is accused of blocking the free navigation of ships.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the exercises send an important message to any potential adversary: “NATO is ready.”

World & Nation

Russia-backed hackers go after targets under guise of U.S. agency, Microsoft says

FILE - In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International Development is seen in Washington. The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft said, late Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

World & Nation

Russia-backed hackers go after targets under guise of U.S. agency, Microsoft says

Microsoft says Russian-backed SolarWinds hackers launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks.

“NATO is there to defend all our allies, and this exercise sends a message about our ability to transport a large number of troops, equipment across the Atlantic, across Europe and also to project maritime power,” Stoltenberg told the Associated Press aboard a British aircraft carrier off the coast of Portugal.

The ship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, is the pride of the British Navy. It’s making its maiden voyage and carrying 18 F-35 jets, in the first deployment of so many of the fifth-generation warplanes aboard an aircraft carrier.

The ship’s presence, part of a six-to-seven-month deployment that will take the vessel south past India, through Southeast Asia to the Philippines Sea, is aimed in part at restoring Britain’s tarnished image as a major global power since it left the European Union.

Adorned with high-tech U.S. jets and flanked by warships from other NATO countries, the carrier strike force is also meant to serve as an important symbol of unity as the world’s biggest security organization tries to recover from the four tumultuous years of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Stoltenberg will chair a June 14 NATO summit in Brussels with President Biden and his counterparts in hopes of ushering in a new era of transatlantic cooperation as NATO troops leave Afghanistan — the alliance’s longest-ever mission — while tensions with Russia and, increasingly, China mount.

The war games tie in two new NATO command centers, one in Norfolk, Va., and the other in Ulm, Germany. Part of the focus of its first phase was to protect the undersea cables that carry masses of commercial and communications data between the U.S. and Europe.

NATO says Russia is mapping the cables’ routing and might have darker intentions.

“We all lulled ourselves into thinking that the Atlantic was a benign region in which there was not anything bad going on, and we could just use it as a free highway,” the Norfolk center’s commander, U.S. Navy Vice-Admiral Andrew Lewis, said.

Advertisement

World & Nation

‘The Taliban will come ... 100%.’ As U.S. withdraws, Kandahar faces a takeover

ARGHANDAB DISTRICT, AFGHANISTAN -- MAY 4, 2021: Sayed Muhammad, 40, from left, teaches Zulikha, 8, and Balanasta, 9, as children attend a co-ed madrasa D a religions school D run by Muhammad, on the road to Arghandab District, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Arghandab, a district lush with fruit trees and famous for its pomegranates, peaches, mulberries (and marijuana), was recently liberated when government forces managed to claw back some of the gains Taliban fighters have made in the last six months around the districts surrounding Kandahar. The bridges into Arghandab that were destroyed in the fighting were patched together by makeshift HESCO barriers and gravel. An estimated 9,500 families displaced in the battles began to rush back. Residents returned to homes and property disfigured by all the physical impact of the fighting, ranging from gunfire to airstrikes. And hidden in the ground, in the walls, in the meadows, and sometimes in the kitchen, was a more hideous threat: mines. OWeOve never had such fighting in Arghandab. I remember combat in the time of the Soviets. It wasn't like this. Even when U.S. soldiers came there wasnOt as much damage as now,O said Mohammad Naeem, a 33-year-old farmer from the village of Babor, a few miles beyond a bridge on the Arghandab River. In the few weeks since he and his four brothers returned to repair their houses, they had already attended the funerals of more than a hundred people killed in mines. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘The Taliban will come ... 100%.’ As U.S. withdraws, Kandahar faces a takeover

As U.S. forces pull out from Afghanistan, the Taliban is in the ascendant — and threatening to retake the city that was its former spiritual capital.

“There are nations are out there mapping those cables. They may be doing something else bad. We have to be aware of that and answer that,” he told reporters.

NATO says its policy toward Russia is based on two pillars: strong military deterrence and dialogue. But high-level meetings between the two historic foes are rare, and European officials insist that Russian President Vladimir Putin is turning increasingly authoritarian and distancing himself from the West.

“We’re ready to sit down with Russia, because we think it’s important to talk, especially when times are difficult,” Stoltenberg said. “The main challenge now is that Russia has not responded positively to our invitation, or our initiative, for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council,” their top consultative forum.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement