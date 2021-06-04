Unrest erupts in Minneapolis after man is fatally shot during arrest attempt

Unrest hit the streets of Minneapolis again after officials said a man suspected of illegal gun possession was fatally shot by authorities trying to arrest him in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

Following the Thursday afternoon shooting, a small crowd gathered in the neighborhood where the man was shot, shouting expletives at police. The city has been on edge since the deaths of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year after a white officer pinned him to the ground for nearly 10 minutes, and Daunte Wright, a Black motorist who was fatally shot in April by a white officer in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Center. The name and race of the man killed Thursday were unavailable.

Later Thursday night, people vandalized “numerous” buildings and took property from some of them, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said in an email to reporters early Friday. A dumpster was burned and windows were smashed. Arrest totals weren’t expected to be available until later Friday.

Little is known about Thursday’s shooting. The U.S. Marshals Service, which was part of a task force trying to arrest the man, said he was wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The man, who was in a parked car, didn’t comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement. Task force members attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene, they said.

It was not clear how many law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

A spokeswoman with the Marshals Service said the agency led the task force. Other agencies with personnel at the scene of the shooting include sheriff’s offices from Hennepin, Anoka and Ramsey counties; the Minnesota Department of Corrections; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Marshals said a woman who was in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries from glass debris.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, an aerial view of the top level of the parking ramp where Thursday’s shooting reportedly occurred showed a silver sports utility vehicle with a shattered back window. It was surrounded by many other vehicles near a white pop-up tent. Several officers were nearby and in a glass-enclosed stairwell.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives both tweeted that they were helping to investigate. The Marshals Service said the state BCA is leading the investigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it was not involved in the shooting.

One of its former officers, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death in April, and three other former officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death.