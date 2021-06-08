Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Biden ends infrastructure talks with group of GOP senators

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead Republican negotiator in the infrastructure talks, walks on Capitol Hill on June 8.
(Associated Press)
By LISA MASCARO and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON —

President Biden has ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package and has started reaching out to senators from both parties as he strives to build bipartisan compromise on his top legislative priority.

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia after the two spoke Tuesday, according to an administration official granted anonymity to discuss the private thinking. The president’s view is that she negotiated in good faith and he would welcome her in the bipartisan talks, the official said.

The breakdown comes as the two sides could not broker the divide over the scope of the president’s sweeping infrastructure investment and how to pay for it.

Republicans offered a $928-billion proposal, which included about $330 billion in new spending — but not as much as Biden’s $1.7-trillion investment proposal for rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure, including VA hospitals and care centers.

The talks broke down over two core issues, the official said. The Republican senators could not come up significantly in the dollar amount of new investment or devise specific ways to pay for it.

Biden rejected the GOP senators’ suggestion of tapping unspent COVID-19 money to fund the new infrastructure spending.

At the same time, Biden has begun reaching out to other senators, including Republicans who are part of a bipartisan group with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) that is meeting later Tuesday at the Capitol to negotiate a fresh proposal.

The president is expected to engage with lawmakers while he sets out this week on his first foreign trip for an economic summit of the Group of 7 industrialized nations in Europe.

