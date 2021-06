The first full moon of summer 2021, also known as the strawberry moon, is also the last supermoon of the year.

June’s full moon is often referred to as a strawberry moon because it falls during the strawberry harvesting season.

Ankara, Turkey

View of strawberry moon rising above a highway early Friday. (Ismail Duru / Getty Images)

Athens

The strawberry moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, south of Athens. (Petros Giannakouris / Associated Press)

Philadelphia

The moon rises behind the statue of William Penn atop City Hall. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

New York

A strawberry moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty. (Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)

