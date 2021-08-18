Pete Buttigieg says he and his husband, Chasten, are parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and his husband, Chasten, have become parents.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary, posted the news Tuesday on his personal Twitter account.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he said. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he added.

Advertisement

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Earlier this year, he told the Associated Press that “we’re still working at that,” before adding with a smile: “Stay tuned.”

Buttigieg and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father died six months later.