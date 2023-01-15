Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome new baby with surprise concert announcement

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend have welcomed another child.

Legend revealed the happy news Friday at a private concert, a representative for the “All of Me” singer confirmed to The Times. The baby was born earlier that day.

According to People magazine, the proud father revealed to concertgoers that his wife gave birth to “the little baby this morning” — adding that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” but still felt “energized” after spending “a lot of time” in the hospital.

Advertisement

“What a blessed day,” he said.

Legend — whose real name is John Roger Stephens — and Teigen also share a 6-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, and a 4-year-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens.

The Grammy winner and the cookbook author’s newborn child arrived more than two years after Teigen’s third pregnancy ended in tragedy. In fall 2020, Teigen penned a heartbreaking essay expressing her grief about the loss.

Two years later, Teigen clarified that her 2020 pregnancy loss was actually an abortion.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said during a conference in September. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In August, Teigen announced via Instagram that she and Legend were expecting again. Despite her past health struggles, she said that she was feeling “hopeful and amazing” about the pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen wrote.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful ... it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”