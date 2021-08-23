Advertisement
New U.S. sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

A man who said he was shot by Eritrean forces speaks to a doctor at a hospital.
A farmer, Teklemariam Gebremichael, who said he was shot by Eritrean forces in Enticho six months before and is still recovering, speaks to a doctor, left, at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.
(Ben Curtis / Associated Press)
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya — 

The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict as hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions under a government blockade the U.S. has called a “siege” and fighting spreads into other parts of the country.

The Treasury Department in a statement said the chief of staff of the defense forces of neighboring Eritrea, Filipos Woldeyohannes, was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and the executions of boys. The statement again calls on Eritrea to remove its soldiers from Ethiopia’s Tigray region permanently.

The nine-month war has killed thousands of people and left observers shocked as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces, with civilians not spared.

Scores of witnesses have described to the Associated Press abuses such as gang-rapes, the destruction of health centers, the burning of crops and forced expulsions. Eritreans were often accused of some of the worst abuses. Ethiopia’s government denied their presence in Tigray for months.

“The [Eritrean Defense Forces] have purposely shot civilians in the street and carried out systematic house-to-house searches, executing men and boys, and have forcibly evicted Tigrayan families from their residences and taken over their houses and property,” the new U.S. statement said.

Eritrea’s foreign ministry in a statement called the accusations unacceptable and challenged the U.S. to “bring the case to an independent adjudication if it indeed has facts to prove its false allegations.” Eritrea shares a border with the Tigray region and has been described by human rights groups as one of the world’s most repressive nations.

In this photo taken from a video shot on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in Wad el-Hilu, Sudan, a man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River. Locals and refugees have pulled dozens from bodies from the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan in the past week, many with bullet wounds and their hands bound. Witnesses say that they are ethnic killings committed by Ethiopian government forces of Tigrayans, and that the bodies are being dumped to conceal the evidence. There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government but it has denied ethnic killings in the past. (AP Photo/Mohaned Awad)

Refugees find more bodies in river separating Tigray, Sudan

Ethiopian refugees in Sudan say they have found six more bodies floating down the river that separates Ethiopia’s Tigray region from Sudan.

The U.S. earlier this year signaled it was also losing patience with Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, suspending millions of dollars in aid to a key security ally in the Horn of Africa and imposing visa restrictions on unnamed Ethiopians involved in the war.

The Tigray forces have since retaken much of the Tigray region of 6 million people, forcing Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers to retreat and regroup. But “the United States is concerned that large numbers of [Eritrean Defense Forces] have re-entered Ethiopia, after withdrawing in June,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement.

The Tigray forces have now crossed into the Amhara and Afar regions, ignoring calls from the U.S. and United Nations to withdraw and vowing to press as far as the capital, Addis Ababa, to end the hostilities. Hundreds of thousands of people in Amhara and Afar have fled their advance, some alleging abuses against civilians.

A woman holds the hands of her malnourished daughter inside a medical tent in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.

Up to 900,000 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region face famine, U.S. says

The U.S. estimates that up to 900,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region now face famine conditions amid a deadly conflict.

Meanwhile the Ethiopian government has urged all capable citizens to war, and it has again cut off the Tigray region, with phone, internet and banking services down and truckloads of humanitarian aid almost at a standstill. Just 7% of the needed aid is reaching the region and food aid inside Tigray has now run out, the U.S. Agency for International Development said last week.

On the defensive, Ethiopia’s government has rejected international “meddling” and accused humanitarian groups of arming or otherwise supporting the Tigray forces.

Tigray people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, walk at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A rape survivor’s story emerges from a remote African war

Medical personnel and human rights groups say pro-government forces are carrying out sexual abuse in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The U.S. sanctions represent new pressure to stop the fighting, allow unrestricted access to Tigray and engage in dialogue. But Ethiopia’s government has declared the Tigray leadership, who long dominated the country’s government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power and sidelined them, a terrorist group.

And the Tigray forces have laid out several conditions for talks, including the resumption of basic services to the region.

