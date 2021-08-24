Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Governor asks visitors to reduce travel to Hawaii

People hang out on the beach and play in the water in front of the Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu.
People hang out on the beach and play in the water in front of the Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu. Hawaiian Gov. David Ige asks people to forgo nonessential travel to the islands for now.
(Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
HONOLULU — 

Hawaii’s governor asked Monday that visitors and residents reduce travel to the islands to essential business only while the state struggles to control COVID-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads in the community.

Gov. David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawaii through the end of October.

“It is a risky time to be traveling right now,” he said.

He said restaurant capacity has been restricted and there’s limited access to rental cars.

Advertisement

Ige stopped short of a mandate, saying it’s a different time now than last year when strict travel rules that required quarantining essentially shut down Hawaii’s tourism industry.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: Transitional Kindergartner Ryder White with mother Amber White checks in with Yazmin Magallon, Primary Promise Aide at Lankershim Elementary School in North Hollywood as parents and students check for the student name on a list using the Daily Pass website - designed to issue pre-approved health clearances for students to enter campus or present their QR code for entrance to the campus at Lankershim Elementary on Tuesday for the second day of in-class learning for LAUSD schools. "This is less chaotic today." Said Amber. The pre-approved health clearances for students to enter campus appeared to be up and working so the second day of school in the Los Angeles Unified School District appears to be going more smoothly than the first, largely devoid of the long lines and frustrations on back-to-school Monday when the district's student health-check system failed. Lankershim Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in North Hollywood, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Delta variant likely to bring a fall and winter of masks, vaccine mandates, anxiety

Many health experts believe mask mandates and tougher vaccine requirements will be needed in the coming months to avoid more serious coronavirus surges.

“Last year in March, when I first asked for visitors to postpone travel to the islands, we saw a 60% reduction in the traffic to Hawaii” Ige said. “And then certainly, ordering the mandatory quarantine of all incoming visitors reduced travel to the islands by 99.5%, essentially 100% of travelers.”

Things are different now with vaccines available and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people can travel domestically.

Ige said he supports Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s announcement to restrict indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25.

Blangiardi said the rules taking effect Wednesday would apply to weddings and other events.

He’s also urging people to get vaccinated.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Science

U.S. regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The announcement Monday is expected to boost public confidence in vaccines and spur institutions both public and private to start mandating vaccination for employees.

Advertisement

Hiro Toiya, the city’s emergency management director, cited a mathematical modeling tool from the Georgia Institute of Technology to illustrate risks the community faced from large gatherings.

The modeling shows there is a 20% chance that someone in a group of 10 will have the disease given the number of COVID-19 cases on Oahu now. But in a group of 100, there’s a 90% chance someone will have it.

“So when you’re looking at how transmissible Delta is, we really got to control these large gatherings,” Toiya said at a news conference. “The status quo is not working, and it’s not acceptable.”

Multiple Oahu hospitals have filled their regular beds as COVID-19 cases pour into emergency rooms. The city set up a 25-cot tent outside The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu on Friday to help handle the influx.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement