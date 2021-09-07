Myanmar’s shadow government calls for an uprising against military rule

The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government called Tuesday for a nationwide uprising.

The National Unity Government views itself as a shadow government, and is composed of elected lawmakers who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February.

The group’s acting president, Duwa Lashi La, called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” and declared what he called a ”state of emergency.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

The country has been racked by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. There has been a low-level insurrection in many urban areas and more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic-minority militias have been engaging in serious clashes with government troops.

The shadow government’s prime minister, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a separate statement posted online that the call for an uprising was taken because of “changing circumstances” that required the complete abolition of the ruling military government. He did not elaborate.

Duwa Lashi La called on the ethnic militias, some of whom have declared themselves in alliance with the NUG, to “immediately attack” government forces and “fully control your lands.” The ethnic armed forces, which have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government, operate independently of the National Unity Government.

Duwa Lashi La called for a “people’s revolution” and asked for all soldiers and police to join the “people’s defense forces.” He also warned civil servants against going to their offices.

The resistance movement against the military takeover has established “people’s defense forces” in many areas, but they mostly operate locally and, when active, carry out small-scale guerrilla operations.

Members of the shadow government’s Cabinet are in hiding inside Myanmar and in exile.