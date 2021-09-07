Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Timeline of the 2015 terrorist attacks that stunned Paris — and the world

Rescue workers helping woman after a terrorist attack in Paris
Rescue workers help a woman outside the Bataclan theater in Paris after Islamic State terrorists attacked the venue Nov. 13, 2015.
(Thibault Camus / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
PARIS — 

The Nov. 13, 2015, terrorist attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial is set to begin Wednesday for 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage.

The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneously mounted across the French capital. Here’s a timeline:

___

September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in Belgium are rented under false identities to prepare and coordinate the attacks. Salah Abdeslam rents two cars in Belgium to drive to France.

Advertisement

___

Nov. 13, 2015

— 9:16 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.: Two suicide bombers detonate themselves outside the national stadium just north of Paris after failing to enter it. A security guard and both bombers die.

— 9:24 p.m. to 9:36 p.m.: Three shootings take place at different restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements of Paris. Thirty-nine people die.

— 9:41 p.m.: A suicide bomber detonates his vest by another restaurant, kills no one but wounds two.

— 9:47 p.m.: Three gunmen storm the Bataclan concert hall, killing 90.

— 9:53 p.m.: A suicide bomber detonates his vest near the national stadium. He is the only one killed.

At the Bataclan concert hall, a crowd gathers to pay tribute and lay flowers for those who died.

World & Nation

‘Please, please! Stop!’ concertgoers pleaded as Paris theater came under siege

The killers were quiet, calm. Jerome Lorenzi decided he had to be the same.

Advertisement

___

Nov. 14, 2015

— 12:12 a.m.: Police special forces enter the Bataclan. Two terrorists blow themselves up; one is killed by police.

— Early morning: Salah Abdeslam, who had dropped off the stadium bombers and whose brother was one of the restaurant attackers, flees to Belgium.

Advertisement

— 11:42 a.m.: Islamic State claims responsibility for the attacks as retaliation against France for “insulting [the] Prophet” Muhammad.

___

— Nov. 17-18, 2015: Police raid a house in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, where two men involved in the attacks are hidden. One of the men detonates his explosive vest, and they and a woman with them die.

— March 18, 2016: Salah Abdeslam is captured in the Molenbeek area of Brussels, Belgium.

Advertisement

Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin, left, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex participate in a wreath laying ceremony, marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks outside the stadium Stade de France in Saint Denis, near Paris, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. In silence and mourning, France is marking five years since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium. (Christophe Archambault/Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

France marks 5-year anniversary of Paris terrorist attacks that killed 130

In silence and mourning, France is marking five years since Islamic extremists killed 130 people at a concert hall, in cafes and at a sports stadium.

— March 22, 2016: Three suicide bombers connected to the November 2015 Paris attacks kill 32 people and injure more than 300 in Brussels.

— April 8, 2016: Mohamed Abrini, who was involved in the Paris attacks and Brussels bombings, is arrested in Anderlecht outside Brussels.

— Sept. 8, 2021: The trial of 20 men in connection with the attacks is set to open in Paris. Abrini, Abdeslam and 12 others are set to appear. Five of the defendants are presumed dead and one is on the run.

Advertisement

— May 25, 2022: The judges are expected to give their verdict.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement