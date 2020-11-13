France marks 5-year anniversary of Paris terrorist attacks that killed 130

In silence and mourning , France marked five years Friday since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium in a series of coordinated attacks.

It was France’s deadliest peacetime attack, and deeply shook the nation. It led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home.

Five years later, Prime Minister Jean Castex led silent ceremonies Friday at the multiple sites targeted by coordinated attackers Nov. 13, 2015, in and around the French capital: the Stade de France in the suburb of Saint-Denis, the Bataclan and five cafes in eastern Paris where gunfire shattered the balmy Friday night.

The public could not join in this year’s commemorations because of France’s partial coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert after three Islamic extremist attacks since September have killed four people.