Massive statue of Robert E. Lee is finally removed in Richmond, Va.

Crews using a crane and other heavy equipment Wednesday hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant plinth where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century.

The 21-foot-tall bronze likeness of Lee on a horse, one of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, was lifted away to boisterous cheers from a crowd of hundreds. Some chanted: “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”

The statue was lowered to the ground, where it is expected to be cut into pieces so that it can be brought to a secure storage location until its final disposition is determined.

Many considered the statue’s place of honor on Monument Avenue to be an offensive glorification of the South’s slave-holding past. Others argued that taking it down would amount to erasing history. Public officials resisted calls to remove it until the nationwide reckoning on race and social justice sparked by the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, announced plans for the statue’s removal in June 2020, 10 days after Floyd’s death. But the plans then stalled until Virginia’s Supreme Court last week ruled against two lawsuits that opposed the statue’s removal.

“This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth,” Northam said in a news release announcing final plans for the removal.

Crews are now expected to remove plaques from the base of the monument Thursday and to replace a time capsule believed to be inside.

In Richmond, which was the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, the Lee statue became the epicenter of last summer’s protest movement. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd’s death.

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered an artistic masterpiece, according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

When the monument arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons and rope to haul its pieces more than a mile to where it now stands. The statue was the first of five Confederate monuments to be erected on Monument Avenue, at a time when the Civil War and Reconstruction were over but Jim Crow racial segregation laws were on the rise.

The Northam administration has said it would seek public input on the statue’s future. The plinth will be left behind for now amid efforts to rethink the design of Monument Avenue. Some racial justice advocates don’t want it removed, seeing the graffiti-covered base as a symbol of the protest movement that erupted after Floyd’s killing.