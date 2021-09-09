Tropical Storm Mindy dumps rain across the Florida Panhandle

Rain was pouring down on the Florida Panhandle as Tropical Storm Mindy made its way across the state early Thursday.

The storm made landfall on St. Vincent Island on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

The storm was about 20 miles east-northeast of Tallahassee, Fla., on Thursday morning and was moving northeast at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, forecasters said.

The center of Mindy is expected to move across the northern Florida Peninsula and southeastern Georgia.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Fla., to the Steinhatchee River to the east. That area is about 300 miles east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from that deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.