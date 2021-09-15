North and South Korea launch test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

North and South Korea conducted ballistic missiles tests hours apart Wednesday in a rival display of military assets that came amid a faltering diplomatic push to halt the North’s nuclear program.

South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement the South Korean military conducted its first-ever underwater-launched ballistic missile test Wednesday afternoon. It said a domestically built missile fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.

The statement said the weapon is expected to help South Korea deter potential external threats, strengthen its self-defense posture and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The test followed two short-range North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea’s military earlier Wednesday. On Monday, North Korea said it fired a newly developed long-range cruise missile in its first weapons test in six months.

Experts say the North Korean launches show that Pyongyang is pressing ahead with its arms buildup plans while trying to apply pressure on the U.S. to resume stalled nuclear talks.

It’s unusual for South Korea to publicly disclose high-profile weapons tests that some experts say could provoke North Korea unnecessarily. Observers say President Moon Jae-in’s government, which has been pursuing reconciliation with North Korea, may be responding to criticism that it’s too soft on the North.

South Korea’s military said the North Korean missiles launched Wednesday from central North Korea flew about 500 miles before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The South Korean military said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing more details about the launches.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launches, while highlighting the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s illicit weapons program, didn’t pose an immediate threat to “U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies.”

“The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. “The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies.”

Japan’s coast guard said no ships or aircraft reported damage from the missiles.

The launches were a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that bar North Korea from engaging in any ballistic missile activities. But the Security Council typically doesn’t slap fresh sanctions on North Korea when it launches short-range missiles, like the ones fired Wednesday.

The launches came two days after North Korea said it tested a newly developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. North Korea’s state media described the long-range missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance,” implying that it was developed for carrying nuclear warheads. According to North Korean accounts, the missile demonstrated an ability to hit targets 930 miles away, a distance putting all of Japan and U.S. military installations there within reach.

Many experts say the recent tests suggest that North Korea is pushing to bolster its arsenal while applying pressure on the Biden administration amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

“North Korea is implementing a schedule of missile development that was planned before [President} Biden came to office. That schedule can be adjusted for political reasons but is primarily driven by security strategy and technical factors,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

Wednesday’s launches came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with Moon and other senior South Korean officials to discuss the stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.

It’s unusual for North Korea to make provocative launches when China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider, is engaged in a major diplomatic event.

Moon’s office said he told Wang he appreciated China’s role in the international push to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff and asked for Beijing’s continued support. Wang said Beijing would continue to support the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and improved ties between the Koreas.

Moon’s office said the government plans to hold an unscheduled national security council meeting later Wednesday.

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected Pyongyang’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility. Kim’s government has so far threatened to build high-tech weapons targeting the U.S. and rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

North Korea still maintains a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, a sign that it may not want to completely scuttle the nuclear negotiations with the United States.