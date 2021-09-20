Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, will require vaccines
President Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.
All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zients said.
The policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Trump last year and tightened by Biden that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries.
Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.