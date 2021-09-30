Immigration activists block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush hour
SAN FRANCISCO —
A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge early Thursday.
Protesters stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge, KRON-TV reported, backing up traffic across the iconic San Francisco bridge.
Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was stopped at the north end of the bridge. It later resumed at a slow rate.
A news release from the organizers said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”
