Immigration activists block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush hour

Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in November 2020.
Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in November 2020. Demonstrators calling for immigration reform blocked northbound lanes of the bridge Thursday morning.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press
)
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — 

A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge early Thursday.

Protesters stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge, KRON-TV reported, backing up traffic across the iconic San Francisco bridge.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was stopped at the north end of the bridge. It later resumed at a slow rate.

A news release from the organizers said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”

