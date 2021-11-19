World & Nation

Photos: Kyle Rittenhouse cries as he is found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse and his lawyer
Kyle Rittenhouse after the verdicts in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Times wire service
Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another as violent protests against police brutality swept through Kenosha, Wis., last year, was acquitted of all charges Friday in a closely watched case that has amplified national debate over vigilantism and law and order.

As the verdict was read for each count, the 18-year-old quivered, sobbed and — on the fifth and final “not guilty” — fell to his knees.

He faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment for the August 2020 shootings.

It took the jurors — seven women and five men — three days to reach their decision inside a downtown Kenosha courthouse, a capstone to a two-week-long trial that reignited the charged politics of the Trump era.

Kyle Rittenhouse after the verdicts.
(Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother
Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, reacts to the verdicts.
(Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)
Judge Bruce Schroeder in court in Kenosha.
(Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)
Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse on the night he shot three men, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020.
(Adam Rogan / Journal Times )
Kyle Rittenhouse with gun
An armed Kyle Rittenhouse and an injured man on a street in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.
(Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Friends of the victims
From left, Kariann Swart, Joseph Rosenbaum’s fiancee; Susan Hughes, Anthony Huber’s great-aunt; and Hannah Gittings, Anthony Huber’s girlfriend, listen as Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts.
Rosenbaum and Huber were shot and killed by Rittenhouse.
(Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)
A woman recites poetry outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Bishop Tavis Grant consoles Hannah Gittings
Bishop Tavis Grant consoles Hannah Gittings, girlfriend of Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
An armed man in Kenosha
Erick Jordan walks down a street with a rifle offering protection near a news conference on Friday in Kenosha.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
A supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse
Brandon Lesco, a supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse, holds a sign saying “Free Kyle” outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday.
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)
A Woman prays on the front steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse
A Woman prays on the front steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse moments before Kyle Rittenhouse’s not-guilty verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 19, 2021.
(ALEX KENT / AFP )

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

