Photos: Kyle Rittenhouse cries as he is found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another as violent protests against police brutality swept through Kenosha, Wis., last year, was acquitted of all charges Friday in a closely watched case that has amplified national debate over vigilantism and law and order.
As the verdict was read for each count, the 18-year-old quivered, sobbed and — on the fifth and final “not guilty” — fell to his knees.
He faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment for the August 2020 shootings.
It took the jurors — seven women and five men — three daysto reach their decision inside a downtown Kenosha courthouse, a capstone to a two-week-long trial that reignited the charged politics of the Trump era.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.