Photos: Kyle Rittenhouse cries as he is found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another as violent protests against police brutality swept through Kenosha, Wis., last year, was acquitted of all charges Friday in a closely watched case that has amplified national debate over vigilantism and law and order.

As the verdict was read for each count, the 18-year-old quivered, sobbed and — on the fifth and final “not guilty” — fell to his knees.

He faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment for the August 2020 shootings.

It took the jurors — seven women and five men — three days to reach their decision inside a downtown Kenosha courthouse, a capstone to a two-week-long trial that reignited the charged politics of the Trump era.

Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse after the verdicts. (Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, reacts to the verdicts. (Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)

Judge Bruce Schroeder in court in Kenosha. (Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)

Kyle Rittenhouse on the night he shot three men, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020. (Adam Rogan / Journal Times )

An armed Kyle Rittenhouse and an injured man on a street in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. (Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

From left, Kariann Swart, Joseph Rosenbaum’s fiancee; Susan Hughes, Anthony Huber’s great-aunt; and Hannah Gittings, Anthony Huber’s girlfriend, listen as Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts.

Rosenbaum and Huber were shot and killed by Rittenhouse. (Sean Krajacic / Kenosha News)

Advertisement

A woman recites poetry outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Protesters argue outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Bishop Tavis Grant consoles Hannah Gittings, girlfriend of Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Erick Jordan walks down a street with a rifle offering protection near a news conference on Friday in Kenosha. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Brandon Lesco, a supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse, holds a sign saying “Free Kyle” outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)