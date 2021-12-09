Car crashes into school bus, then hits group of children, killing 1, near Desert Hot Springs

A car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children Thursday, killing one and injuring two, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, north of Palm Springs.

A white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV Channel 3 in the Coachella Valley.

One child died at the scene, one was seriously injured and a third suffered minor injuries, the station said.

Advertisement

The driver of the Cadillac also was injured.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.