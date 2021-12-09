Wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives birth to baby girl

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, have announced the birth of a baby girl.

The couple said a healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday.

“Both mother and daughter are doing very well,” Johnson’s office said in a statement. “The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.” The NHS is the National Health Service, Britain’s socialized healthcare system.

The new baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

The couple moved into 10 Downing St. together when Johnson became prime minister in 2019, becoming the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence.

Johnson, 57, and the former Carrie Symonds, 33, married in May, in what is her first marriage and his third.

Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships. He has consistently declined to disclose how many children he has.

The new baby is the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. The wives of Tony Blair and David Cameron also had babies while their husbands were in office.