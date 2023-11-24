Paris Hilton welcomes her second child, a baby girl

Paris Hilton in 2020. She announced the arrival of her daughter, London, on social media Thursday.

Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton just welcomed the newest member of her family.

Hilton announced the arrival of her daughter, London, on social media Thursday night. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of an all-pink outfit that read “London,” with a stuffed animal and matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

It’s her second child with husband Carter Reum. In January, the pair announced the birth of their son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate.

During an episode of her podcast, “I Am Paris,” earlier this year, Hilton read an excerpt from her memoir that said, “Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important, it’s the bird that flames out and rises from the ashes to fly again.”

She also noted in the episode that she found inspiration in “cities, countries and states,” keeping in theme with her own first name.

Advertisement

On TikTok Thursday, she shared a video of Phoenix at the Thanksgiving table that said, “Happy Thanksgiving! I’m a big brother!” In another post, she asked him: “Are you the big brother now? Are you going to watch after your sister?”

Celebrities — including Dakota Fanning, Kris Jenner and Olivia Culpo — wrote comments congratulating the couple on their daughter’s birth.

“Congratulations!!!” Jenner said. “We can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!!”

Hilton and Reum, a venture capitalist, wed in November 2021.