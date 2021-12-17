Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

By Amy Forliti
Scott Bauer
Associated Press
Share
MINNEAPOLIS — 

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Potter has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright as he was trying to drive away from officers seeking to arrest him on a weapons possession warrant. Video of the shooting was recorded by officers’ body cameras.

The defense began its case Thursday after prosecutors spent a week calling police witnesses to build their case that Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after the shooting, was an experienced officer who was thoroughly trained to use a Taser and knew the dangers of confusing one with a handgun.

Prosecutors would have to prove that Potter acted with recklessness or culpable negligence if they are to win conviction on the manslaughter charges she faces.

Advertisement

Potter is white, and Wright’s death set off several nights of angry protests in Brooklyn Center. It happened while a white former officer, Derek Chauvin, was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

World & Nation

Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death

Prosecutors have rested their case against Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of motorist Daunte Wright.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement