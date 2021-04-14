Prosecutors weigh charges against officer in Daunte Wright death as protests continue

Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police Officer Kim Potter and Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser.

Mayor Mike Elliott said at a news conference that Brooklyn Center had been moving toward firing Potter, a 26-year veteran, when she resigned. Elliott said that he hoped her resignation would “bring some calm to the community” but that he would keep working toward “full accountability under the law.”

Washington County Atty. Pete Orput told local media that he had received information on the case from state investigators and hoped to have a charging decision Wednesday. Although the shooting happened in Hennepin County, prosecutors referred the case to nearby Washington County — a practice that county attorneys in the Minneapolis area adopted last year in handling police deadly-force cases.

Advertisement

“We have to make sure that justice is served, justice is done. Daunte Wright deserves that. His family deserves that,” Elliott said.

Police and protesters faced off once again after nightfall Tuesday, with hundreds of people gathering again at Brooklyn Center’s heavily guarded police headquarters, now ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence. Police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.

About 90 minutes before a 10 p.m. curfew, state police announced over a loudspeaker that the gathering had been declared unlawful and ordered the crowds to disperse. That quickly set off confrontations, with protesters launching fireworks toward the station and throwing objects at police, who launched flash-bang and gas grenades, and then marched in a line to force back the crowd.

Advertisement

“You are hereby ordered to disperse,” authorities announced, warning that anyone not leaving would be arrested. The state police said the dispersal order came before the curfew because protesters were trying to take down the fencing and throwing rocks at police. The number of protesters dropped rapidly over the next hour until only a few remained. Police also ordered all media to leave the scene.

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. But protesters and Wright’s family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Black people, noting that Wright was stopped for an expired car registration and ended up dead.

Brooklyn Center, just north of Minneapolis, has seen its racial demographics shift dramatically in recent years. In 2000, more than 70% of the city was white. Today, a majority of residents are Black, Asian or Latino.

Advertisement

Elliott said that he didn’t have information at hand on the police department’s racial makeup but that “we have very few people of color in our department.”

After stopping Wright for the expired license plates, police tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Wright struggling with police when Potter shouts, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police and gets back into the car.

After she fires a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away. Potter then utters an expletive and exclaims: “I shot him!”

Advertisement

Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Wright’s father, Aubrey, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he rejects the explanation that Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.

“I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Advertisement

Ben Crump, the Wright family’s attorney, spoke outside the Minneapolis courthouse where fired police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd’s death. Crump compared Wright’s death to that of Floyd, who was pinned down by police when they tried to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a neighborhood market last May.

Daunte Wright “was not a threat to them,” Crump said. “Was it the best decision? No. But young people don’t always make the best decisions. As his mother said, he was scared.”