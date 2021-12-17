More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Japan

More than 20 people are feared dead in a building fire Friday in the western Japanese city of Osaka, officials said, and police are investigating arson as a possible cause.

The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in the major business, shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi, Osaka fire department official Akira Kishimoto said.

Twenty-seven people were found in a state of cardiac arrest and one other woman was injured, Kishimoto said. The woman was conscious and brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor and was being treated in a hospital.

Later Friday, NHK national television and other media reported that 19 people were pronounced dead and three others were resuscitated. Japanese authorities declined to confirm those reports.

Advertisement

A doctor at one of the hospitals treating the victims said he believed many of them died from carbon monoxide poisoning since the bodies had limited external injuries.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that “many people” had died or were injured in the fire, but he did not give a number. Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura offered condolences.

The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses. Many of the victims are believed to be visitors at the clinic on the fourth floor, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

News reports said police were searching for a man who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. Police declined to confirm those reports.

NHK said a female outpatient at the clinic’s reception desk saw the man, and another person nearby said the fire started soon after he put the leaky bag on the floor.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

People on other floors of the building were believed to have been safely evacuated, Kishimoto said.

NHK quoted a witness as saying that she heard a woman’s voice coming from the fourth floor calling for help. Another witness told TV Asahi that he saw flames and smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

Seventy fire engines were sent to fight the fire, which was mostly extinguished within about 30 minutes of an emergency call, officials said.

In 2019, an attacker stormed into the building housing the Kyoto Animation studio and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and triggered an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country’s worst-known case of arson in modern times.