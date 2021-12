Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations

As the Omicron variant spreads gloom around the globe ahead of New Year’s Eve, governments are moving at various speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.

In Britain, where the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus has sent caseloads soaring to record highs, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday that no further restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year. New daily infections in England are hovering around 100,000, and hospital admissions on Christmas were up more than 70% from a week earlier.

“When we get into the new year, of course, we will see then if we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least,” Javid said.

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, nightclubs have been ordered closed, and limits on gatherings have been imposed in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, has shut down all nonessential stores, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays in what largely amounts to a new lockdown. In Belgium, new measures went into effect over the weekend and Monday: Shopping in large groups was banned, and movie theaters and concert halls closed in the middle of the holiday season.

In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a set of restrictions to kick in next week, after New Year’s Day. Among them: Big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors; eating and drinking will be banned in theaters, at sports venues and on public transportation; and working from home will be mandatory at least three days a week for employees whose jobs make it possible. Next month, France will vote on a bill to create a vaccine pass that will allow only inoculated people to enter public places, including restaurants, bars and movie theaters.

The measures come after France for the first time recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus infections in a single day.

In the U.S., the Biden administration has emphasized the importance of vaccinations, boosters and rapid testing.

New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all businesses to bar unvaccinated employees from the workplace took effect Monday; the measure was announced three weeks ago, soon after Omicron gained a foothold in the U.S.

The top U.S. infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that with Omicron, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.” He said authorities should seriously consider requiring that domestic airline passengers be vaccinated.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reduced isolation restrictions for people who have the virus, saying the move is in line with the science of when people are most infectious and could help industries continue to function as cases surge.

“We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press.

Omicron has forced thousands of flight cancellations and delays around the globe because of staffing shortages linked to the virus, scrambling travelers’ holiday plans.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, counted more than 2,700 cancellations worldwide by Monday evening — about 1,100 of them within, into or out of the U.S.

In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions — also effective after New Year’s Day — after recording the country’s highest-ever one-day total of new infections: nearly 9,300.

Starting Jan. 3, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said, high-protection or double masks will be mandatory at supermarkets and on public transportation, entertainment venues will close at midnight, and capacity will be cut to 10% at soccer stadiums, among other measures.

Other parts of Europe have hesitated to slap more restrictions on citizens.

In Poland — a nation of 38 million, where the daily death toll often tops 500 — now-closed nightclubs will be allowed to reopen on New Year’s Eve, with the government unwilling to go against the will of the many voters opposed to restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.

And despite Europe’s highest death toll from COVID-19, Russia will ring in the new year with few if any restrictions. Many precautions will be lifted during the 10-day holiday period that begins on New Year’s Eve. Russia also will not impose additional travel curbs.

The official Rosstat statistical agency estimated that between April 2020 and October 2021, Russia had 537,000 virus-related deaths.

In Belgium, a move to close theaters and arts centers faced heavy criticism.

“We need it also for our mental health. It is the only way for people to live experiences, to tell stories. It is of paramount importance for us to be open in these complicated and complex times,” said Michael De Kok, artistic director of the Flemish Royal Theatre.

Some movie theaters stayed open in an act of civil disobedience.

A staple of British holiday celebrations, the stream of English Premier League soccer games, is also under threat. The league has called off 15 games in less than three weeks, and more could follow.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington; Colleen Barry in Milan, Italy; Sylvia Hui in London; Sylvie Corbet in Paris; Molly Quell in the Hague; Geir Moulson in Berlin; Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia; Uliana Pavlova in Moscow; and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw contributed to this report.