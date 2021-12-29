President Biden and Vladimir Putin to hold a call over stepped-up security demands

President Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak by phone Thursday at the Russian leader’s request in hopes of finding a diplomatic off-ramp to the volatile situation in Eastern Europe.

The White House confirmed the call Wednesday. It will mark the second direct leader-to-leader talks this month, as Putin has yet to reduce Russia’s heavy troop presence along the country’s border with Ukraine, despite Biden’s clear warning weeks earlier that an invasion would be met with severe economic sanctions by the U.S. and NATO allies.

“We are at a moment of crisis and have been for some weeks now, given the Russian buildup and it will take a high level of engagement to try to address this and find a path to deescalation,” a senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters Wednesday.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops continue to be positioned at the border, fueling concerns across the region about an invasion and potential war that could jeopardize Ukraine’s security and draw a host of allies into a military conflict.

“We continue to be gravely concerned about the nature of the Russian troop presence there and the capabilities that they have,” the official said.

Biden, they added, planned to reiterate to Putin that a troop drawdown is the main condition “for there to be real progress in these talks.” They added:

Putin, however, continues to push for security guarantees in Eastern Europe and said earlier this week he would ponder retaliatory options of his own if the West stops short of guaranteeing that Ukraine will not be admitted into NATO.

Biden and other NATO members have refused to go that far, and are unlikely to say explicitly that Ukraine will never join the longstanding transatlantic alliance that, under Article V, recognizes an attack on any member nation as an attack against all. Although Washington continues to provide Ukraine with millions in defense aid, the administration, along with many European allies, is wary of fully guaranteeing the country’s future military defense — a stark reality not lost on Putin as he seeks to press his leverage.

The administration official also said they did not know why, specifically, Putin was requesting a second call with Biden, but that the president was eager to engage and would continue to push for a diplomatic solution while staying in close contact with allies.

Ahead of Thursday’s call, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.”

Price said the two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.

Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.