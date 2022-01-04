Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Suspected militant accused of beheadings is killed in shootout in Indonesia

Police spokesman holding poster showing wanted suspects
A police spokesman in Palu, Indonesia, holds a “Wanted” poster showing a photo of suspected Islamic militant Ahmad Gazali at the bottom left.
(Mohammad Taufan / Associated Press)
By MOHAMMAD TAUFAN
Associated Press
Share
PALU, Indonesia — 

Indonesian security forces killed a suspected militant accused of beheadings in a shootout Tuesday in a sweeping counterterrorism campaign against extremists in remote mountain jungles, police said.

Provincial police chief Rudy Sufahriadi said Ahmad Gazali, 27, also known as Ahmad Panjang, a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, was fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers near Uempasa hamlet in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district. It borders Poso district, an extremist hotbed in the province.

The East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the killings of police officers and Christians, some by beheading. The group has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. Police have said Gazali conducted several of the group’s executions, including the beheadings of four Christian farmers last May.

The joint team was patrolling the area when it came upon two militants in a camp, Sufahriadi said at a news conference. He said the second militant escaped into the jungle.

Advertisement
FILE - Militant cleric Abu Rusdan, center, is escorted by security officers after his trial hearing at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this Monday, Nov. 3, 2003 file photo. Indonesia's elite counterterrorism squad has arrested the convicted militant and suspected leader of an al-Qaida-linked group that has been blamed for a string of past bombings in the country, Indonesia police said Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)

World & Nation

Indonesia arrests key leader in Al Qaeda-linked group

Indonesia’s counter-terrorism squad arrests a convicted militant and suspected leader of an Al Qaeda affiliate blamed for a string of past bombings.

Tuesday’s shootout occurred four months after security forces killed two militants in another jungle shootout, including Ali Kalora, the group’s leader, who was one of the country’s most wanted militants.

“We are still searching for three remaining suspected members of the group,” Sufahriadi said, “We urge them to immediately surrender or we’ll continue hunting them down.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has conducted a crackdown on militants since bombings on the resort island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly Western and Asian tourists.

Militant attacks on foreigners in Indonesia have largely given way in recent years to smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, mainly police and anti-terrorism forces, and people whom militants consider to be infidels.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement