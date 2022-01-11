Advertisement
World & Nation

Boris Johnson faces questions over garden party during lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference on the government’s coronavirus action plan in London on March 3, 2020.
(Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
By Jill Lawless
Associated Press
LONDON — 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing more allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules, this time by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home.

Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. The email from the prime minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was sent to dozens of people and urged attendees to “bring your own booze.”

The event was scheduled for May 20, 2020 — the same day government officials, at a televised news conference, reminded people that they could meet with only one person outside their household. London’s Metropolitan Police force published reminders about the rules on the same day.

During Britain’s first lockdown, which began in March 2020, gatherings were banned with a few exceptions, including work and funerals. Millions of people were cut off from friends and family, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals. On the day of the Downing Street garden party, 268 people with the coronavirus died in Britain, according to official figures, bringing total deaths at that point to more than 36,000.

The total now stands at more than 150,000, the highest in Europe after Russia.

Lyndsay Jackson, whose mother died of COVID-19 in May 2020, said the government showed “contempt for ordinary people and for the difficulties we were all facing.”

“I wasn’t able to be with her when she died, I wasn’t able to hold her hand. … I couldn’t even hug my brother after the funeral,” said Jackson, a member of the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. She told Sky News that Johnson was “beneath contempt.”

Johnson’s Conservative government has repeatedly been accused of flouting the rules it imposed on others.

The latest allegations will be investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who was appointed by the government to look into earlier allegations that staff in Johnson’s office flouted coronavirus rules with lockdown-breaching Christmas parties in 2020.

Johnson has insisted that he personally broke no rules, but the BBC and others reported Tuesday that the prime minister and his wife, Carrie, attended the May 2020 garden gathering.

Health Minister Edward Argar said he understood why people would be “upset and angry,” but said he would not “pre-judge” the outcome of Gray’s inquiry.

But Labor Party lawmaker Ed Miliband said the allegations were “incredibly damning” and said Johnson must explain whether he attended the party.

“How can he lead the country through these difficult times, get people to follow public health advice, if he has so flagrantly breached the rules?” Miliband said on BBC radio.

Worryingly for Johnson, it was not just opposition politicians expressing anger. The latest allegations added fuel to growing concern inside the governing Conservative Party about the prime minister’s leadership.

The right-of-center party picked Johnson as its leader in 2019 for his upbeat manner and popular touch, a choice that appeared vindicated when he led the Tories, as the Conservatives are also known, to a big election win in December 2019.

But the pandemic has shaken his authority. Support for Johnson is being eroded by discontent over social restrictions — which some Conservatives view as draconian — and disquiet about his judgment after a slew of allegations of financial and ethical misconduct.

Ruth Davidson, former leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, said many people would “never forgive” the “utterly indefensible” garden party.

“It just makes a mockery of this idea that we were doing a national endeavor to keep each other safe,” she said.

