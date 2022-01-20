U.K. police arrest 2 men in connection with Texas synagogue standoff
British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.
Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.
Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.
Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.
Why would a British Muslim threaten four Texas Jews over the actions of a Pakistani in Afghanistan in 2008?
