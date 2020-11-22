Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Two dead in stabbing at San Jose church used as a shelter, police say

By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
At least two people died and multiple people were injured in a stabbing Sunday night at a San Jose church in use as a homeless shelter, officials said.

The incident was reported at the Grace Baptist Church in the 400 block of East San Fernando Street, according to a statement posted online by the San Jose Police Department’s media office. Police said there were “multiple stabbing victims” at the scene.

No church services were underway at the time of the stabbing. The church was being used as a shelter for unhoused individuals “to get them out of the cold,” according to the Police Department.

It’s unclear whether a suspect was in police custody. Police confirmed the two people were pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.

