Biden to send thousands more troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine crisis

President Biden is deploying about 2,000 troops from Ft. Bragg, N.C., to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Biden has said he would not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the U.S. is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup on Ukraine’s borders. The deployments underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine. Smaller countries on NATO’s eastern flank worry they could be next, although Russia has said it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

The administration official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military moves not yet announced.

Biden had said recently that he intended to provide additional U.S. forces to NATO allies in Eastern Europe as reassurance of the U.S.’ commitment to the alliance.

The Pentagon also has put about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as further reassurance, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon. The U.S. already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward. A Spanish newspaper Wednesday reported that the U.S. could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine.

The daily El Pais published two documents purported to be written replies from the United States and NATO last week to Russia’s proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. The U.S. State department declined to comment on them.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have mounted in recent months, after Putin deployed more than 100,000 troops to areas near Ukraine’s borders, including in neighboring Belarus, backed by tanks, artillery, helicopters and warplanes. Russian officials have insisted that Moscow has no intention of invading.

In his first public remarks on the standoff in more than a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s security demands that NATO stop expanding eastward, but he said Moscow was willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.

His remarks suggested that a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.

After talks Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte underlined that “it is essential for dialogue to continue.” If not, Rutte, said, “it is clear that further aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences.”

Russia’s military buildup has already taken a toll on Ukraine’s economy, but Zelensky said his government has made moves to calm the markets and the local currency, the hryvnia. He said Ukraine has also boosted its combat and armed forces capabilities, but underlined that “we think only about peace and de-occupation of [our] territories, solely through diplomatic means.”

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, and is backing a pro-Russia insurgency in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.