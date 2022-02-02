World & Nation

Exiled Uyghurs fight for families far from home

Aqil Abdullah, 37, looks toward the sea from the prayer room at a school and orphanage for Uyghur children
Aqil Abdullah, 37, looks toward the sea from the prayer room at a school and orphanage for Uyghur children in Istanbul. Many of the students and teachers there have lost family members to the camps in Xinjiang. Abdullah was an English teacher at Northwest Minzu University in China’s Gansu province when the mass arrests began in 2017. Six of his siblings and both his parents were detained. After three months, his mother died, Abdullah says. He rushed back home and found that she had already been buried by the police. Two officers were in his parents’ home. “We couldn’t cry. We couldn’t speak anything about it,” Abdullah says. He stayed only a few hours before returning to his school. Soon after, he fled China. Police interrogated him at the Guangzhou airport, where he claimed he needed medical treatment abroad and would return in 10 days. They showed him a photo of a young boy and asked if Abdullah knew him. “It was my younger brother’s photo,” Abdullah said. “I said, ‘No.’ They let me go.”
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Five years after China began the campaign of mass incarceration, cultural erasure and coercive labor, most Uyghurs abroad remain cut off from their families. Many kept quiet through the first years of the camps, afraid that contacting their loved ones would draw fresh persecution. But Uyghur exiles have since grown bolder — staging protests and filing legal complaints — in calling attention to their people’s plight and taking a stand against repression.

Now, as the world’s gaze turns to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, Uyghurs, along with Tibetans, Hong Kongers and Chinese human rights advocates, are calling for governments to boycott the Games and for athletes to speak out against the Communist Party. More than 240 international nongovernmental organizations, many of them human rights groups, issued a statement last week urging governments, athletes and sponsors to not legitimize China’s abuses.

Mehmut Muhammed, 44, holds up a picture of his brother Hamid, 41, who disappeared among mass arrests of Uyghurs
Mehmut Muhammed, 44, holds up a picture of his brother Hamid, 41, who disappeared among mass arrests of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang in 2017. Muhammed left China in 1997 to study at Al-Azhar in Egypt, but fled to Turkey in 2017 when Egyptian authorities collaborated with the Chinese government to arrest and deport Uyghurs, many of whom were studying religion. “China was showing their power,” Muhammed said. “They showed the Uyghurs, ‘We can get you even from Egypt, this Muslim country with Al-Azhar that you admire so much — they will give you to us.’ ” Muhammed has heard from contacts back home that Hamid and his other two younger brothers are all in prison. He also lost contact with two sisters in 2017 and does not know where they are now, or what happened to their children.
(Los Angeles Times)
Nurmuhammed Muhammeddursun, 39, at his traditional medicine clinic in Istanbul.
Nurmuhammed Muhammeddursun, 39, at his traditional medicine clinic in Istanbul. Muhammeddursun, a former clothing trader, was on a business trip in Dubai in 2016 when he heard that many Uyghurs were being arrested. He moved to Turkey and heard in 2017 that his father, youngest brother and nephew had been taken away. After six months in detention, his father died. More than 20 police officers monitored the burial, Muhammeddursun says. For four years Muhammeddursun did not speak publicly about his family. He had received phone calls from Uyghur agents working for Chinese authorities in Istanbul. “ ‘We’ll take your family if you speak,’ ” he says they told him in 2017. But in 2021 he heard that his mother, older brother and older sister had all been taken away too. He has no idea what has happened to his wife and four children. Their former home in Urumqi has been sealed, he heard from contacts in Xinjiang. “I have no fear now,” Muhammeddursun says. “I have nothing left to lose.”
(Los Angeles Times)
Uyghur students interact with Aqil Abdullah, their English teacher, at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children
Uyghur students interact with Aqil Abdullah, their English teacher, at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children in Istanbul, Turkey. Many have forgotten what their homeland looks like. They have also lost contact with their parents and other relatives who are detained or at risk of detention in Xinjiang, China. But they are proud to be Uyghur, one of the boys said, because “it means we are united.”
(Los Angeles Times)
Abdurahman Tohti shows Medine Nazimi information on his mobile phone, as they gather with Uyghurs protesting for families
Abdurahman Tohti, left, shows Medine Nazimi, right, information on his mobile phone, as they gather with Uyghurs protesting for their families, in an office in Zeytinburnu, a neighborhood of Istanbul where many diaspora Uyghurs have settled. The group here was harassed by Turkish police when they protested in front of the Chinese embassy last year. Medine Nazimi, is a Turkish citizen and says her younger sister, also a Turkish citizen, was taken to the camps from 2017-2019, then released briefly but detained again after a month. NazimiOs sister had studied business administration in Turkey and never participated in any political activity, Nazimi said. She returned to their hometown in Ghulja, Xinjiang after graduating because their mother was sick. There, she became a music and Turkish teacher. She went on state TV to talk about her study abroad experience. Then in 2017, she disappeared. Recently Nazimi found out that her mother died last September. She has no contact with her father or the rest of her family. OI need to save my sister. I donOt want it to be like my mom. I want my father to see his daughters, my sister and me and my children, while he is still alive,O she said. OWe have a right to live in this world just like everyone else.
(The Los Angeles Times)
A student climbs the fence as classes go on at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children in Istanbul
A student climbs the fence as classes go on at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children in Istanbul, Turkey. Many of the students and teachers there have lost family members to the camps in Xinjiang, China.
(Los Angeles Times)
Shemsiye Ali, 22, weeps as she talks about her family in her shared apartment in Istanbul,
Shemsiye Ali, 22, weeps as she talks about her family in her shared apartment in Istanbul, where she is a third-year nursing student. A photo of her father is tucked into the corner of a Kashgar map next to her bed. Ali last saw her father when he came to visit her in 2016. The next year, she lost contact with him. It has been five years since Ali lost her family. She has only occasional cryptic hints from friends in Xinjiang that her father was “in training,” then “working” and now is “training” again — euphemisms for being in camps or in forced labor. For years Ali was afraid to speak publicly about her family in case she brought them additional harm. In 2020 she decided to join a group of Uyghur activists protesting for their family’s freedom. This January she joined 18 other Uyghurs to file a criminal complaint against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. “My father has never done anything wrong,” she said. “Silence will not bring anything to us.”
(Los Angeles Times)
Abdurahman Tohti, a Uyghur living in Istanbul, holds up two images of his son Abdulaziz.
Abdurahman Tohti, a Uyghur living in Istanbul, holds up two images of his son Abdulaziz. One was taken the last time Tohti saw Abdulaziz, when he was 2 years old and living in Istanbul. In 2016, the boy left Turkey with his mother and grandmother to visit their homeland in Xinjiang. The next year mass arrests began. Tohti lost all contact with this family. In 2019 he spotted Abdulaziz in a video on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok (left image). The boy was shouting answers to a stranger questioning him in Mandarin: What is the name of your homeland? The People’s Republic of China! What is the homeland’s flag? Red flag with five stars! Tohti managed to arrange a call and speak to his son a year later through a translator. The boy no longer understood Uyghur. “I have no father,” he said in Mandarin when Tohti tried to greet him. “The Chinese government trained him like that,” Tohti said. “It’s a feeling I cannot describe.”
(Los Angeles Times)
Abdujelil Turan, the founder of Teklimakan Uyghur Publishing House in Istanbul
Abdujelil Turan, the founder of Teklimakan Uyghur Publishing House in Istanbul, stands among Uyghur books of history, religion and literature. Turan, 64, has lived in Turkey since 1987 and is now a citizen. He has seen generations of Uyghurs settle in Istanbul, fleeing waves of persecution by the Chinese — but none is as bad as the ongoing “genocide” today, he says. Many of the books in Turan’s shop are by moderate, politically careful writers who lived and published in Xinjiang, China, until 2017. Then they were arrested and their books vanished. Turan is now working on a Uyghur Islamic encyclopedia to create a comprehensive record of Uyghur knowledge, faith and culture before it disappears.
(Los Angeles Times)
Shemsiye Ali and another young Uyghur walk through Zeytinburnu, a neighborhood in Istanbul
Shemsiye Ali and another young Uyghur walk through Zeytinburnu, a neighborhood in Istanbul where many Uyghurs have settled. Turkey is home to some 50,000 Uyghurs, according to diaspora groups’ estimates, and has been safer for them than other Islamic countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, which have all deported Uyghurs back to Xinjiang at China’s behest. But many Uyghurs in Turkey fear their refuge will not last, especially as Turkey slides into economic crisis and China’s global influence grows. In 2020 a Uyghur who had publicly decided to stop spying for Chinese security service was shot on the streets in Istanbul, reportedly as he was preparing to speak about his experiences with foreign media. Many Uyghurs have received threats from Chinese agents in Turkey and back home to stop speaking about their families.
(Los Angeles Times)
A student enters a classroom at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children in Istanbul
A student enters a classroom at an orphanage and school for Uyghur children in Istanbul, Turkey. Many of the students and teachers there have lost family members to the camps in Xinjiang.
(Los Angeles Times)
Abdurahman Tohti, 32, stands on a ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul.
Abdurahman Tohti, 32, stands on a ferry crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Tohti left China in 2013 after being jailed and tortured for studying the Quran, he said. He started a new life in Turkey, only to lose his wife and children after they went to Xinjiang for a family visit and were caught up in the mass arrests of 2017. Tohti began protesting for his family after seeing his son speaking Mandarin in a Douyin video in 2019. A Chinese man speaking Uyghur threatened him over the phone. “You could die in a car accident. You could disappear from your home,” he said. Tohti did not stop. But last year his application for Turkish citizenship was rejected. In one year his Chinese passport will expire. Tohti will be stateless. “I don’t feel safe here,” he said. He wants to leave. But he doesn’t know where he can go.
(Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

