Exiled Uyghurs fight for families far from home

Abdurahman Tohti, left, shows Medine Nazimi, right, information on his mobile phone, as they gather with Uyghurs protesting for their families, in an office in Zeytinburnu, a neighborhood of Istanbul where many diaspora Uyghurs have settled. The group here was harassed by Turkish police when they protested in front of the Chinese embassy last year. Medine Nazimi, is a Turkish citizen and says her younger sister, also a Turkish citizen, was taken to the camps from 2017-2019, then released briefly but detained again after a month. NazimiOs sister had studied business administration in Turkey and never participated in any political activity, Nazimi said. She returned to their hometown in Ghulja, Xinjiang after graduating because their mother was sick. There, she became a music and Turkish teacher. She went on state TV to talk about her study abroad experience. Then in 2017, she disappeared. Recently Nazimi found out that her mother died last September. She has no contact with her father or the rest of her family. OI need to save my sister. I donOt want it to be like my mom. I want my father to see his daughters, my sister and me and my children, while he is still alive,O she said. OWe have a right to live in this world just like everyone else.

(The Los Angeles Times)